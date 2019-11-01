Business at Baldwin beaches booming

Tourism continues to grow at Baldwin County beaches. Friday, Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism officials released figures for 2018.

The Alabama Department of Tourism Economic Report says Baldwin County beaches (Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach) saw 6.6 million visitors in 2018, up from just 5.7 million in 2014. Visitor spending reached $4.7 billion, up by $1.2 billion in just four years. Since 2015, taxable lodging revenue has grown by an average of 8.6% each year and retail sales have seen an average increase of 6.3% in that time.

“Once again, we have seen strong numbers in terms of lodging tax and retail sales tax revenue, which continues the trend we have experienced since 2011,” said Herb Malone, CEO of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. “We know summer is our most popular time for guests to come enjoy our beaches, but we are also seeing more guests enjoying our area in the other seasons of the year.”

