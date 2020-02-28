Bus company has Daphne field trip driver pull over, switch drivers after parent concerns

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
daphne east 2_1548719912333.jpg.jpg

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A bus driver transporting Daphne East Elementary School students to New Orleans for a field trip was mandated by the bus company to pull over, according to Baldwin County school officials.

The 6th grade class was split up into three different buses. The incident only involved one of the drivers, district officials say. They also tell us parents on the bus felt uncomfortable because they believed the driver was following other vehicles too closely – so they called the principal. No students or parents were hurt.

The principal then contacted the bus company, which reportedly immediately contacted the driver and told him to pull off the road. The original driver was replaced by a new driver within the hour. Superintendent Eddie Tyler is working with the company to get more information. At this point, it is unknown what prompted the reported “bad” driving.

School officials have not released the name of the bus company yet, but say it is the company’s protocol to immediately send another driver out if a driver is in question.

News 5 has a crew at Daphne East, and we will update this story as we get more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories