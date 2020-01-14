Burris Farm Market opens for strawberry sales ahead of schedule

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Greg Burris has farmed in Baldwin County most of his life. This year, though, he’s having make some adjustments to how he operates.

“We’re right at full production right now as you can see from all of the blooms and all of the fruit. It’s too early for us,” he says.

The owner of Burris Farm Market in Loxley says the warmer weather is causing him to up his game. He started harvesting strawberries a few weeks ago, which is a month early compared to years past.

“Hopefully the weather will turn around. We need some dry weather and some cooler weather, because when it’s 75 at night these things keep cooking and that’s what’s got us going,” he says.

His shop along Highway 59 is currently closed. That’s the usual, planned winter closing that happens each hear. The market doesn’t reopen until February, but this year there’s a new strategy in place over the next few weeks while strawberries are being picked.

“We’ve had to push a table full of strawberries out on the street to let people know that there are strawberries. The plan is to open the first of February, but the strawberries didn’t know that,” he says.

Burris says he’s not rushing to open his market. He knows a thing or two about farming on the Alabama Gulf Coast and knows the weather is constantly changing.

“A farmer can complain about the weather any way, shape or form,” he jokes.

Strawberries are currently available while they last on the market in Loxley.

