Burris Farm Market closes for season after challenging year, ready for 2021

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been a year full of surprises for business owner and farmer Greg Burris. He owns Burris Farm Market in Loxley.

“We’re aware of all the circumstances. We feel like we’ve been very fortunate,” Burris said, reflecting on the challenges of 2020. “This was given to me by one of my employees this morning. This is a stress ball and it’s been very stressful, very stressful,” he added.

The popular farmer’s market along Highway 59 in Baldwin County is typically booming with business, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up the norm.

“The local people saved us and then when they opened the beaches everybody that had cabin fever headed towards the beach and that was almost overwhelming,” said Burris.

Then, Hurricane Sally slammed into Baldwin County.

“Knocked over all of my peach trees. It was kind of like Humpty Dumpty you just got to put them back up,” he said.

As if it wasn’t already a tough a year, now there’s another concern during the “off season”.

“My concern now is my strawberries. They’re a month early,” he added.

But, that could be a good thing for customers wanting to snag a few items during the closed months.

“If we pick early we’ll push a table out front, put the balloon up and let people know,” said Burris.

Burris Farm Market will reopen in February.

LATEST STORIES: