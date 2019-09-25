Burn ban could be coming if dry conditions don’t improve

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In the last seven days, almost 200 fires across the state have burned more than 24 hundred acres. “Here locally we are experiencing much of those same conditions,” says Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby.

You don’t have to look very hard to see just how dry it is. What looks like smoke in the distance is actually dust clouds as farmers work the fields.

Everything is dry and this time of year pine straw and leaves are falling, all fuel for a fire. “There are certain areas that are extremely dry and now that we have gone a few days with no rain and no rain in sight the rest of the jurisdiction looks dry,” says Darby.

That rain he’s talking about wasn’t enough. It only happened in a few spots and ran off quickly.

If these conditions continue, the threat of out of control wildfires increase and a statewide burn ban won’t be far behind. “I would feel like in fairly short order if we don’t get significant rainfall statewide they will go to a ban.”

Fire and state forestry officials urge everyone to be cautious and aware of conditions. There is already a burn ban in effect in Foley. A burn ban statewide could happen next week if conditions don’t improve.