SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department wants to give back to a community by cooking 200 meals, completely free of charge.
Below is a Facebook post of the Sunday event.
LATEST STORIES:
- La Niña captain recalls ‘devastating experience’ aboard ship as Sally moved in
- Find lost pets, post pets you’ve found, and help animal shelters damaged during Hurricane Sally
- “Burgers, Beans, and Blue,” Spanish Fort police to feed community Sunday
- Where to get food, water in Escambia County
- PHOTOS: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg