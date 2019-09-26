Bullying Awareness and Prevention Night in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – In partnership with Alta Pointe Health Services, the Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office, the Baldwin County Public School System will be hosting a Bullying Awareness and Prevention Community Night on Thursday, October 10. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Daphne United Methodist Church Community Life Center.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. so attendees may view the high school students’ artwork on display. In addition, a video highlighting resources available from many of our community agency partners will be shared, prior to the start of our program. Light refreshments will be served.



Speakers for the program will include Sheriff Hoss Mack, District Attorney Bob Wilters, and State Representative Alan Baker. The featured keynote speaker for the evening will be Ms. Monique Davis. She is the mother of Jamari Terrell Williams—the student for whom the new bullying law in the state of Alabama is named.