Bullets from random gunfire hit Foley homes

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Part of the appeal of living in a retirement village like The Grove is the peaceful surroundings. But lately, that peace has been shattered by gunfire.

“Almost daily, at least five days a week.” One of those bullets finding its way to Wally Wallace’s home. “New Year’s morning walked out the door and Patty said, there’s a hole in the roof of our screen room.”

What is believed to have been a .38 caliber slug also pierced a wall. “When you shoot up in the air that bullet is coming down somewhere and it’s coming down on people’s homes,” says Wallace.

So far, at least five homes have been hit by falling bullets.

“Somebody is going to get hurt, eventually somebody will get hurt,” says Pat and Mary Raymer. Their house was hit too. “It was a .38 and it’s not something you usually target shoot.”

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is aware and deputies have increased patrols in the area. “There’s not much they can do right now but find the areas and see if they can catch them,” says Mary.

“Shooting is not against the law,” adds Wallace. “But reckless shooting is.”

And if it continues they fear the next bullet will hit something other than a building.