BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away.

The homeowner told us her family spends a lot of time in the kitchen and she’s glad no one was hurt. She doesn’t believe the shooting was intentional but reminds gun owners to pay closer attention when firing weapons near homes.

This happened at a home on Linn Ridge Drive near Highway 104. The Silverhill Police Department is investigating.