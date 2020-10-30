Buffalo Wild Wings opening new location in Foley Nov. 3

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The popular hot wing franchise Buffalo Wild Wings is opening a new location in Foley this Tuesday, Nov. 3, and will have the brand’s new design intended to foster great experiences among friends.
The new design will include all-new fixtures and flooring, free-flowing and flexible seating areas, and stadium-like A/V technologies with LED modular screens. The location is also offering food delivery via Deuce Drone.
The new restaurant is located at 2600 McKenzie St. in Foley.
In keeping with COVID-19 safety procedures, the following steps will be taken upon opening:
• All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.
• Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed as well as specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6-foot minimum of distance between guests.
• Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.
