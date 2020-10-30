Buffalo Wild Wings opening new location in Foley Nov. 3

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
100194417_1548633790694-846652698

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The popular hot wing franchise Buffalo Wild Wings is opening a new location in Foley this Tuesday, Nov. 3, and will have the brand’s new design intended to foster great experiences among friends.

The new design will include all-new fixtures and flooring, free-flowing and flexible seating areas, and stadium-like A/V technologies with LED modular screens. The location is also offering food delivery via Deuce Drone.

The new restaurant is located at 2600 McKenzie St. in Foley.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety procedures, the following steps will be taken upon opening:

• All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.
• Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed as well as specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6-foot minimum of distance between guests.
• Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories