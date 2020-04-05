BUCK UPDATE: Emaciated dog found by hunter makes remarkable recovery

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Buck, the emaciated dog found by a hunter, has made a remarkable recovery.

Back in January of 2019, Buck was only 36 pounds when he was found barely clinging to life.

It was Jared Melton who brought him to Central Baldwin Veterinary Hospital after finding him stuck in what he described as an armadillo hole. Skin and bones, no one was sure if he had been found in time but Buck beat the odds.

