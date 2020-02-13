“Buc-ee’s Blvd” could soon alleviate congestion at Baldwin Beach Express

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A portion of roadway in Baldwin County could see get a name change. Traffic along Interstate 10 at Baldwin Beach Express has been a nightmare for drivers, especially during the busy summer months, thanks to the newly-built Buc-ee’s located along County Road 68.

On Tuesday the Baldwin County Commission will vote to change the name of a small portion of roadway to “Buc-ee’s Blvd”.

c ALDOT would also put in a turning lane that would be solely used for Buc-ee’s, while directing other traffic south towards the beaches.

Commissioner Billy Jo Underwood tells News 5 this is only a 900 foot section of roadway.

“No one could anticipate the success this business has,” she says.

Commissioner Underwood says last year during peak season, in July 2019, traffic counts were about 1700 vehicles per hour traveling through the busy intersection.

The vote will happens next Tuesday night.

