FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- It could be a month before we know the identity of the body found in Foley Wednesday afternoon. Speculation is high that it is 70-year-old Guarry James reported missing earlier this week.

Barbara Beverly had planned to finish posting missing posters of her brother Guarry James Thursday. Instead, "I'm going to do DNA testing in a little bit and hopefully, that will give us the answer."