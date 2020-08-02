Brush fire confirmed at Gulf State Park, crews on scene

UPDATE (4:39 PM) — The Gulf Shores Fire Department is lead on the scene, while Orange Beach and Forestry assist with the fire.

The Baldwin County Task Force was called to help fight the fire as well. Tankers and brush trucks are being used on the ground.

Below is viewer video of the fire.

UPDATE (4:01 PM) — The park encompasses more than 6100 acres and the brush fire is about 5 acres just west of the lodge. Every emergency crew in Baldwin county is en route to the scene.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Rangers at the Gulf State Park confirm a brush fire.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach crews are on scene. The extent of the brush fire is unknown at this time.

There are no further details right now.

