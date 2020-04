PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- We're all looking for ways to help right now, and an Emmy winning musician and syndicated radio host is doing that through a 6-hour live Facebook fundraiser. You can listen to John Tesh locally on Soft Rock 94.1 each evening, and on April 17 from 2 to 8 pm, it's all about helping our nation's healthcare heroes.

Tesh and his family have a special place in their hearts for healthcare workers, especially after John beat terminal cancer.