Brother of Julio Jones arrested on drug trafficking charge in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested the brother of NFL star Julio Jones on Friday.

Phillip Jones was arrested around 9 a.m. and charged with drug trafficking.

Officers say Phillip Jones had marijuana in his possession. He is being held without bond. He has a lengthy criminal history in Baldwin County that dates back more than a decade.

Phillip Jones has a Georgia address listed for him. He is the brother of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who played at Foley High School before becoming a star at Alabama.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories