Brother of Julio Jones arrested on drug trafficking charge in Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested the brother of NFL star Julio Jones on Friday.
Phillip Jones was arrested around 9 a.m. and charged with drug trafficking.
Officers say Phillip Jones had marijuana in his possession. He is being held without bond. He has a lengthy criminal history in Baldwin County that dates back more than a decade.
Phillip Jones has a Georgia address listed for him. He is the brother of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who played at Foley High School before becoming a star at Alabama.
