British Car Festival to be held in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama British Car Club will hold the British Car Festival in Fairhope on Saturday October 24, 2020.

This is the 30th anniversary of the car show. The cars will be arriving at 9 AM and in position by noon. The event is free and open to the public.

As a reminder to all, the South Alabama British Car Club will ensure we are operating within

State guidelines respective to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will take any and all precautions

deemed necessary to ensure we meet same. We therefore ask that all Visitors and Exhibitors

wear masks and practice social distancing at all times practicable.

