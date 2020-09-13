FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama British Car Club will hold the British Car Festival in Fairhope on Saturday October 24, 2020.
This is the 30th anniversary of the car show. The cars will be arriving at 9 AM and in position by noon. The event is free and open to the public.
As a reminder to all, the South Alabama British Car Club will ensure we are operating within
State guidelines respective to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will take any and all precautions
deemed necessary to ensure we meet same. We therefore ask that all Visitors and Exhibitors
wear masks and practice social distancing at all times practicable.
LATEST STORIES
- British Car Festival to be held in Fairhope
- Video shows 2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush
- Target’s popular car seat trade-in event now underway
- For most Americans, extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits to run out this week
- #CancelNetflix trends over claims ‘Cuties’ film sexualizes children, Ted Cruz joins call for investigation