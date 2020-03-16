Briquettes Steakhouse opening new location in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Many Mobile residents are familiar with Briquettes Steakhouse both on Montlimar and Schillinger Road.

The company recently took to Facebook to announce its new location! They will be opening in Spanish Fort at the Eastern Shore Centre.

A manager told News 5 today that the estimated time of opening is sometime during the fall if all goes well. He does state there is some uncertainty concerning COVID-19.

