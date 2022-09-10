STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for people who need it.

“It’s helped the family, helped fill some bellies,” said Vonzel Stoudmire with a smile.

He and dozens of others have come to this event to get some food. Some places in Baldwin County are considered a food desert, fresh food is not impossible to get but more difficult if it comes with a long car ride

“Oh it’s very hard, you know we live up in the country and it’s 30 40 miles just to get into town,” said Cynthia Wessler from Little River.

Organizers said it’s the food that gets people here, but it’s also essential to connect people with social service organizations.

“There are so many services that can help families get out of poverty or move from crisis mode to self-sufficiency so we’re working with dozens of nonprofits and local ministries, particularly in the north Baldwin Community reach and access those services,” said Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos.

Volunteers with the Prodisee Pantry have been making monthly trips to Stockton for more than a year. They help roughly 100 families a trip. Not everyone in rural Baldwin can afford to make the trip to the eastern shore and this brings a little comfort in a time of crushing price increases.