BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month.

“ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release.

There will be lane closures during the repair as “a half-mile stretch of the eastbound land and shoulder of I-10 will be closed.”

The bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet during the repairs and oversized loads will be directed to use Exit 49 Baldwin Beach Express to access U.S. 90 into Florida.