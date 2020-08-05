Brewton high school Assist. Principal arrested on theft charge

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — W.S. Neal High School Assistant Principal and head baseball coach Coy Campbell Jr has turned himself in on criminal charges, according to law enforcement officials.
Campbell is being charged with one count of theft and possession of a forged instrument.
Campbell’s profile was listed on W.S. Neal’s website as recently as Wednesday morning. However, his bio page including his photo was removed when WKRG News 5 checked again shortly before noon.
