Breakthrough surgery silences snorers

FAIRHOPE, Ala – (WKRG) Breakthrough sleep apnea surgery is now being offered in Baldwin County. Patients are trading bulky C-PAP machines for a pacemaker like device that is triggered by remote control.
Hear from people who say the outpatient procedure has changed their lives and that of their loved ones.
You’ll also learn how it’s considered the answer to many life threatening medical conditions. Tonight on WKRG News 5 at ten.
