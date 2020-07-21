Breakthrough surgery silences snorers

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala – (WKRG) Breakthrough sleep apnea surgery is now being offered in Baldwin County. Patients are trading bulky C-PAP machines for a pacemaker like device that is triggered by remote control.

Hear from people who say the outpatient procedure has changed their lives and that of their loved ones.

You’ll also learn how it’s considered the answer to many life threatening medical conditions. Tonight on WKRG News 5 at ten.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories