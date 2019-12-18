BREAKING: Infamous Daphne road-rager back behind bars

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daphne Ala. (WKRG) — Delwin Knight, the infamous road-rager from Daphne is back behind bars Wednesday.

A judge has revoked his bond after another alleged incident last week with a local attorney.

Knight pleaded guilty to half a dozen charges earlier this year in municipal court after almost two dozen complaints in the Daphne area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories