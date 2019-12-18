BREAKING: Infamous Daphne road-rager back behind bars

Daphne Ala. (WKRG) — Delwin Knight, the infamous road-rager from Daphne is back behind bars Wednesday.
A judge has revoked his bond after another alleged incident last week with a local attorney.
Knight pleaded guilty to half a dozen charges earlier this year in municipal court after almost two dozen complaints in the Daphne area.
