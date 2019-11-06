BREAKING: City of Spanish Fort not releasing surveillance video that may show mayor slapping employee

Baldwin County

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort’s city attorney says the public won’t see the video of an alleged city hall slapping any time soon. According letter from city attorneys, Blackburn & Conner P.C. s, surveillance video that may show the mayor slapping a female employee has been turned over to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office in “conjunction with a pending criminal investigation and now a pending criminal case.”

In a letter from the city’s attorney, he argues the video is won’t be released because of its “sensitive nature” involving city personnel.

The city of Spanish Fort will review its stance once the internal review and any corresponding processes are complete.

