BREAKING: Child hit by car in Gulf Shores, flown to hospital

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A child was hit by a car on the 1400 block of W Beach Boulevard, according to Gulf Shores Fire Rescue.
The child was flown to the hospital.
No additional information about the crash or the child’s injuries has been provided yet.
News 5 will continue to follow this developing story.
