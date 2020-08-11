BREAKING: Child hit by car in Gulf Shores, flown to hospital

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A child was hit by a car on the 1400 block of W Beach Boulevard, according to Gulf Shores Fire Rescue.

The child was flown to the hospital.

No additional information about the crash or the child’s injuries has been provided yet.

News 5 will continue to follow this developing story.

