UPDATE: Body found at Meaher State Park

UPDATE (1/2/21 10:35 AM): Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body has been located in the water at the south end of Meaher State Park.
Currently there is no further information at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY:
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – An active crime scene is going on at Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort right now.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Spanish Fort Police Department are on the scene at the boat launch.
All they have been able to confirm is that this is an active crime scene but would provide no other details at this time.
News Five will continue to follow this developing story and will bring you any new updates as soon as they become available to us.
