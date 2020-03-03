Bradley Byrne votes in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bradley Byrne is hoping for good voter turnout Tuesday. He voted at the Daphne Civic Center around 10 a.m. with his wife.

Some have suggested the voter turnout is low throughout Baldwin County Tuesday morning, but Byrne is hoping everyone gets a chance to vote.

“I want everyone to get out and vote no matter where they live in the state of Alabama. We’ve worked very hard in the northern third of the state I’ve spent the vast majority of my time there the last few months so I think we’re going to do well up there. The weathers the weather and we can’t do anything about that,” he said.

Bradley Byrne expects there to be a runoff for the U.S. Senate seat. Well-known names like Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions are also in the race.

“I’m the conservative fighter in the group and people down here know this. I stand up for the stuff that I believe in and the stuff the people down here believe in and I’m willing to fight for what we need to fight for,” Bradley said.

