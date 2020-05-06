BPD: Woman charged with animal cruelty in Bay Minette, 2 others arrested after drugs found in home, children removed

WARNING: The following pictures are graphic

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman was arrested Tuesday on animal cruelty charges and after discovering drugs in the residence two others were arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia along with additional charges, prompting the Department of Human Resources (DHR) to seek safe placement for the children living at the residence.

Bay Minette Police Officers say they responded to Jacobee Court for a residential alarm call. Officers found a bulldog tied to a tree home’s backyard. According to BPD, a rope of approximately 3 feet was embedded into the dog’s neck.

Officers say the dog was promptly removed from the tree and taken to a local veterinarian’s office. The dog is currently undergoing treatment and evaluation to determine adoptability.

Ella Dee Adams

The homeowner, Ella Dee Adams was arrested for animal cruelty. Adams was taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction where she later posted a bond and released from jail, says BPD.

The animal cruelty investigation prompted officers to acquire a residential narcotics search warrant for a residence on South Hoyle Street. Officers say they discovered marijuana, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia items indicating drug distribution activities were happening at the home.

Wanda Defaye Adams

According to BPD, officers arrested Wanda Defaye Adams for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug paraphernalia, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Two small children were living at the home where the narcotics were found. DHR assisted with the investigation and safe placement of the children. Adams was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center and has since posted bond and released.

Dameryan Darnell Adams

Dameryan Darnell Adams was also arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug paraphernalia, says BPD. Adams was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center and has since posted bond and released.

BPD says two dogs were also voluntarily surrendered by Wanda at the South Hoyle residence as there was no proper shelter, food, and water. One of the dogs has since been euthanized due to its aggressive nature.

LATEST STORIES: