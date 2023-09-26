MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The head of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama is scrambling to secure funding to continue educating at-risk youth at two locations in Mobile. He’s asking the Mobile County Commission and City Council for emergency funding while a state licensing issue is fixed.

POINTE Academy and Strickland Youth Center are two places that educate students in Mobile County who are either incarcerated at Strickland Youth Center, on probation, or long-term suspended or expelled by their school system — where a traditional classroom wouldn’t work. A July audit from the Office of Specialized Treatment Centers from the Alabama Department of Education determined that POINTE Academy lacked a license and Strickland had a license but lacked the Education Endorsement. As a result, neither location can get funding from the Alabama Education Trust Fund until those issues are fixed.

The programs are administered by the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama. CEO Robert Kennedy Jr. appealed to the Mobile County Commission Monday and will speak to the Mobile City Council Tuesday asking for a total of $2.1 million dollars in funding to secure them in the next fiscal year while the license issue is resolved. Time is running out in the budgetary year. Kennedy says an alternative would be to switch to virtual learning–which has significant drawbacks.

“That for our normal students, virtual learning, particularly over the medium to long term, is not a viable solution. And given that these particular children are the most vulnerable, children are our society because they’ve already had interaction with the criminal justice system. It is absolutely not the correct thing to make sure these children are positioned for long-term success,” said CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama Robert Kennedy Jr. “[These students are] not in traditional public school because the traditional public school setting has not been good for them or the other students in that environment. The second is we need to give these young people hope. And by putting them in a facility like this, we’re able to keep them on track towards graduating.”

Kennedy says he’s optimistic all parties involved can come to a resolution to keep these programs running. They provide services to dozens of students across Mobile County–most come from the county public school system and others come from city school districts. Kennedy has been Boys and Girls Clubs CEO a little more than a year and says this is the first time this issue has been identified despite operating under this framework for more than a decade.