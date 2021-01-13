Boy severely burned in Foley fire released from hospital

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The 5-year-old who was severely injured in a house fire just before Christmas in Foley is now out of the hospital. Jaysin Hackett was released from a Galveston, Texas burn unit Tuesday.

He’s been transferred to outpatient care and was able to stay with his dad in a hotel Tuesday night. His dad tells us Jaysin will remain in Texas for at least another month.

Family members continue to ask for prayers. Hackett’s mom, Lelann Thompson, has been at University Hospital in Mobile since the fire. Last week family members told WKRG News 5 she had a 10% chance of survival, but they now say she is making small improvements each day.

Her daughter Melissa, known by family as Sissy, has been recovering from the fire at home.

