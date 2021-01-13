Boy severely burned in Foley fire released from hospital

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The 5-year-old who was severely injured in a house fire just before Christmas in Foley is now out of the hospital. Jaysin Hackett was released from a Galveston, Texas burn unit Tuesday.

He’s been transferred to outpatient care and was able to stay with his dad in a hotel Tuesday night. His dad tells us Jaysin will remain in Texas for at least another month.

Family members continue to ask for prayers. Hackett’s mom, Lelann Thompson, has been at University Hospital in Mobile since the fire. Last week family members told WKRG News 5 she had a 10% chance of survival, but they now say she is making small improvements each day.

Her daughter Melissa, known by family as Sissy, has been recovering from the fire at home.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories