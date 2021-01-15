Boy severely burned in Foley fire now in outpatient care

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not home but 5-year-old Jaysin Hackett is out of the hospital and resting a little easier today in Galveston, Texas. He’s been there with his dad since before Christmas.

“He’s been doing good. He’s got to where he can get out of his splints and actually use his fingers. He’s been playing Pokémon Go. Anything he can do on his tablet. He can eat with his fingers, he’s eating skittles right now,” said Justin Hackett.

Fire destroyed the family’s home in Foley. Jaysin and his mom, Lelann Thompson, were severely burned. His sister, Melissa, has been recovering at home.

This week Jaysin was released from the hospital and now is going through outpatient care in Texas. He and his dad were able to enjoy dinner at a restaurant this week, but there’s still a long road ahead.

“He’s got a whole team behind him right now,” said Justin.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to Jaysin through video chat this week. He was too shy to speak on camera, but smiled and seemed much happier away from the hospital.

Jaysin will remain in Galveston for at least the next month. His dad has been administering medicine and keeping a close watch on Jaysin this week in the hotel.

“I know that he’s comfortable because he doesn’t have them coming in at all hours of the day trying to pick him and poke him,” he added.

His mom remains at University Hospital in Mobile. Family members tell us she is slowly improving, but doctors are closely monitoring her progress each hour.

A benefit poker run motorcycle ride is scheduled for later this month. All of the information can be found here.