Box of ashes washes up in Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman tells News 5 she found a box of cremated ashes along Bon Secour River in Gulf Shores Friday afternoon and she’s still trying to find the owner. 

She says she spotted the ashes near other items that had washed onshore and she knows someone out there is looking for them. 

The box was found near County Road 6. It’s a wooden box with a design on the lid.

WKRG.com Mobile Journalist Blake Brown is speaking with the woman who found the ashes and will have more on this story soon. 

If you recognize the box please email bbrown@wkrg.com.

