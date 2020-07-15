Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill – Daphne employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An employee at Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill – Daphne tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday. The employee did not have any interactions with guests and is being quarantined at home until a negative test is produced.

Employees will have their temperature taken prior to their shift and masks are being worn by all employees.