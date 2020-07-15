Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill – Daphne employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An employee at Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill – Daphne tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday. The employee did not have any interactions with guests and is being quarantined at home until a negative test is produced.
Employees will have their temperature taken prior to their shift and masks are being worn by all employees.
“To all our Fans and Friends: We have been very fortunate, but It was inevitable that one of our employees would test positive for Covid-19 during this pandemic. A member of our Staff, that does not interact with guests, tested positive on Monday and is being quarantined at home until a negative test can be produced. We are staying in touch by phone to monitor their health and well-being.Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill – Daphne
We felt that it was important to let all of you know and to ensure you that we are doing what it takes to continue providing a safe, clean and enjoyable place to eat and work!
We are continuing to follow the CDC and Alabama “Safer at Home” guidelines. We are taking the digital temperature of every Staff member prior to their shift. Any temperature of 100.4 or higher will prevent the staff member from working and require a Doctor’s visit. Masks are being worn by all team members that interact with guests. Cleaning and sanitizing regimens continue to be enhanced and monitored for compliance.
Thank you all for your support and business!! Stay Safe and Healthy!