BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has caused both lanes of US 98 in Baldwin County to be blocked, according to a release from ALEA.

The crash occurred at around 1:33 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. According to the release, both lanes near Deer Acres Lane will be blocked for an “undetermined amount of time.”

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigation. Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and “provide updates accordingly.”