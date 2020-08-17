Bond set in Loxley murder, two teens in custody

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) In court for the first time since being charged with murder, 18-year-old Jarvis Parker from Foley was called an “extreme danger” to the community. He is back in the Baldwin County Jail just two days after his last arrest, adding to an already extensive juvenile and adult arrest record according to prosecutors.

Friday night he and two other teenagers were part of a home invasion burglary at a house on the west side of Loxley, according to police. “We are assuming they were there to get drugs and or money,” says Lt. Doug Phillips with Loxley Police. “Don’t know if they were expecting the home to be vacant or not but the resident was home.”

The homeowner was pistol-whipped by Parker according to the prosecutor. While running from the home police say shots were fired. “One or more of the suspects fired several shots which resulted in one of the suspects that had entered the residence being struck in the leg,” says Phillips. The unidentified 17-year-old died on scene.

The third suspect, a 16-year-old girl from Robertsdale. According to her attorney, she drove up after the burglary and shooting. Parker jumped into the car and told her to drive. There was a short police chase and both were arrested. She has been cooperating in the investigation.

Police are not releasing the address where this happened. They say the homeowner is afraid of retaliation.

Parker is currently being held on 650 thousand dollars bond. The 16-year-old girl, who would have been a junior at Robertsdale High School, also is charged with murder and burglary and being held on 100 thousand dollars bond.

