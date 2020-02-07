Bond set in Daphne attempted murder case

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) In the last two weeks, 25-year-old Gary Kyle Turner from Forsyth, Ga., has gotten out of prison, allegedly shot a man and is now back behind bars with little hope of getting out anytime soon.

Dressed in a yellow jail jumpsuit, Turner appeared on a video monitor in a Baldwin County courtroom and behind bars again. Daphne Police say he shot a man over a girl in a convenience store Sunday night.

“A female witness there, that she knew both of these people said words were exchanged. Apparently it got heated and the defendant pulled a weapon and shot the victim in the abdomen,” says assistant district attorney Teresa Heinz. The unidentified victim continues to improve and reportedly will recover.

Turner is charged with attempted murder, having a gun without a permit and a felon in possession of a firearm and it’s not his first run-in with the law according to Heinz. “He has convictions out Georgia as well as numerous arrests out of Florida,” and now in Alabama where he will have to stay even if he is able to make the $65,000 bond. “He’s recently out of prison and he’s used a firearm to commit a serious crime,” Heinz told the judge at the bond hearing. He will also have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and have no contact with the alleged victim if released.

LATEST STORIES