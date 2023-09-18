BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The crime scene tape is gone that surrounded a mobile home in a trailer park off County Road 19, but the investigation is really just beginning as Tahjaneka Armstrong, 25, made her first court appearance on a murder charge Monday.

“We got called in regards to someone shot at a residence. When we arrived on scene Mr. Alemcy Louis had been shot twice and was deceased on scene,” Lt. Andy Ashton with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Almost immediately Armstrong was the suspect but was nowhere to be found until Saturday night.

“Some deputies with the sheriff’s office were able to locate her at a hotel in the Foley area,” Ashton said.

Tahjaneka Armstrong, 25, makes first court appearance after weekend arrest.

They also recovered a .22 caliber handgun believed to be the murder weapon.

“She did admit to shooting Mr. Louis amongst other things,” Ashton said.

In court, we found out Armstrong lives with her grandmother and recently quit working. Her bond was set at $150 thousand, and if she is able to make that bond, she will be under house arrest and on GPS monitoring.

The why is the question, and if investigators know a motive, they aren’t saying.

“We don’t have anything to point to an argument,” Ashton said. “Once again, it just seems to be a tragic circumstance.”

Folks who live in the area are understandably shaken by the crime. One woman was in tears saying her family had been getting threats since the shooting and begged to be left alone.