Bond set for wife accused in murder of husband in Gulf Shores

(WKRG) A grand jury indicted Destiny Johnston Byrd, 38, for the murder of her husband Grover Byrd. She was in court Thursday afternoon where her bond was set at $250,000.

Last April, the couple, along with family and friends, had arrived at One Club in Gulf Shores for a weekend vacation. Shortly after arriving, paramedics were called to a medical emergency. Investigators with Gulf Shores Police say 41-year-old Grover Byrd had been stabbed once in the abdomen. He died on the scene.

The case was turned over to a grand jury who returned a murder indictment against Byrd’s wife of 15 years.

She is currently booked into the Baldwin County Jail. If she is released on bond, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor, be under house arrest, and can’t have any contact with family members.