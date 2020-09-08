Bond set for suspect in Bass Pro shooting

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The man last seen firing more than four dozen rounds at the Bass Pro Shop Saturday in Spanish Fort made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning.

38-year-old Robert Smith is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $570,000 with conditions. If he is able to make bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and must stay away from all guns.

Saturday, Spanish Fort Police confiscated several rifles and handguns at Bass Pro along with a thousands of rounds of ammunition. More guns and ammo were collected at Smith’s home in Grove Hill. Police are in the process of tracing where, when and how he got those weapons.

In the meantime, Spanish Fort Police are asking anyone who may have video or witnessed the shooting Saturday to come forward and talk to investigators.

