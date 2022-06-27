DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond was set for a Daphne sex offender who was charged in connection to a case involving a 5-year-old child.

Douglas Lewis’s bond was set at $270,000 after he was arrested in connection to an incident where a 5-year-old boy was found beaten June 21. “We do know there was some kind of beating that was witnessed by one of the two siblings or at least overheard,” says Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy.

The boy was found with broken ribs, a broken sternum, two black eyes, bruising and a brain bleed. Currently, the child has had at least one surgery for a brain injury with evidence pointing to a previous brain bleed.

Lewis, a convicted sex offender, was staying with the boy’s family when he was found in the park. Lewis was already wanted for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violations act when Daphne Police took him into custody.

Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz called Lewis a “danger to the community and an extreme flight risk,” and added, “What this child and what his siblings have gone through have been horrific. What they have had to witness and what they know is not what any child should have to see or hear.”

Lewis has a long criminal history stretching back to 1995 and spanning at least four states including California, Nevada, Florida and Alabama.

Lewis faces aggravated child abuse, chemical endangerment and possession of a controlled substance charges, along with failing to register as a sex offender. If Lewis makes bond, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and will be subject to drug testing. Lewis cannot have any contact with the victim.