FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The last time we saw Dylan Federinko, 32, police say he was behind the controls of a Bobcat bulldozer with lots of police cars behind him in a slow pursuit through the Magnolia Landing Apartment complex.

Wednesday, he was in court for a bond hearing facing seven separate charges for that ride including criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

Dylan Federinko made his first appearance in court after allegedly driving a stolen Bobcat bulldozer around a Foley apartment complex.

Federinko, who lives at the complex, didn’t tell the judge why he allegedly did what he is accused of but he did say he believed he could make the $15,500 it would take to get him out of the Baldwin County Jail.