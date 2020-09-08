Bond set for Bass Pro shooting suspect

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of opening fire on the Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort had a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

The bond amounts for Robert Smith Jr. break down as follows:

$50,000 Assault 2nd (felony)

$500,000 Shooting into an occupied dwelling (felony)

$10,000 Reckless Endangerment (misdemeanor)

$10,000 Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

If Smith is able to make bond, he would be required to have an ankle monitor. He would also be forbidden to be around guns.

Robert Smith Jr.

Spanish Fort Police investigators are asking anyone with video of Saturday’s incident to come forward. If you can help with the case, you’re asked to call 251-626-4914.

