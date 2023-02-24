UPDATE: A circuit judge denied bond for Lake Forest quadruple murder suspect Jared Smith-Bracy in a hearing at the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette. Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz had asked for no bond in the case.

Jared Smith-Bracy, 21, faces four counts of capital murder for the death of four people — his grandparents, his brother and a family friend. Smith-Bracy’s attorneys entered a not guilty plea by reason of mental disease or mental defect.

The judge appointed Smith-Bracy two attorneys. Those attorneys met with Smith-Bracy briefly before the morning’s hearing. In the hearing, Smith-Bracy’s attorneys told the judge they did not have enough information on the case and said they thought the judge should set whatever he felt was right for a bond.

The judge agreed with Heinz and denied bond. The judge also said that bond could change as they learn more. We could learn more in a preliminary hearing in 30 days.

“We’re going to dig into it and try to figure out what happened,” said defense attorney Thomas Pilcher after the brief bond hearing. “And then we’re going to go from there.”

Also speaking after the hearing, Heinz said, “the only thing I’ve said to them is that my job is to seek the truth and to see that justice is done, whatever justice looks like. And we might not know that for a while.”

Prosecutors said it could take two to three years for this case to go to trial, if it ever makes it inside a courtroom.

Smith-Bracy’s mother was in courtroom and cried the whole time.

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of brutally murdering his grandparents, his brother and a beloved family friend Wednesday night in the Lake Forest subdivision in Daphne was brought to court in Bay Minette Friday morning for a bond hearing.

Jared Smith-Bracy, 21, faces four counts of capital murder. At a Thursday afternoon news conference with Daphne Police, Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said she would ask the judge for no bond.

Heinz also said many factors would play into whether or not Smith-Bracy would face the death penalty, but Heinz did not rule out the death penalty as a possibility.

Family of Sheila Glover, one of the victims, was present in the courtroom to watch the proceedings.

WKRG News 5 has a team at the courthouse in Bay Minette. We will update this story as the judge makes a decision and we learn more details about the murders on Melanie Loop.