Bon Secour woman killed in single-car crash near Spanish Fort

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 31-year-old Bon Secour woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Dec. 5. 

Alabama state troopers say Allie Elizabeth Harcrow, 31, of Bon Secour was killed when the 2008 Nissan Altima she was driving ran off the road and struck an embankment. Harcrow was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 31 at the 10.9 mile marker, about four miles northeast of Spanish Fort. 

No more information is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

