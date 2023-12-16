UPDATE: 11 AM: An official at the temple said he was sent an email from their rabbi indicating there was a bomb threat at Congregation Mayim Chayim and several other synagogues across Alabama. They contacted the Sheriff’s office after 7 Saturday morning and they had given the all-clear by 9:30.

A news release from the BCSO indicates this may have been part of a nationwide bomb threat hoax.

ORIGINAL STORY: DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials in Daphne are investigating the report of a bomb threat at a synagogue made at some time Saturday morning. There is police activity near the intersection of County Road 64 and Austin Road. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack confirms in a message to News 5 there was a bomb threat made against a synagogue.

That intersection is near Belforest and east of Highway 98. Congregation Mayim Chayim is located there. News 5 has a crew on the way and once we have more information we’ll continue to update this story.

Activists have noted a rise in antisemitic incidents this year. The ADL highlighted what it called a “dramatic increase” since the October 7th attacks by Hamas in Israel.