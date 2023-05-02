ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Boggy Point Boat Launch at the end of Marina Road is one of only three public boat launches in Orange Beach. Starting Wednesday, the parking lot on the north side of the launch will be closed as crews begin restriping the parking spaces. On Thursday, the south side of the parking lot will be closed.

The good news in all of this according to Alabama Marine Resources they will be able to extend a couple of the trailer spots and create at least a few more spaces for single-car parking.

The boat launches will still be open but things could get more crowded than usual as crews work to re-stripe and expand parking in one of the most popular launches in Orange Beach.