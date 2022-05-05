BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police Department has confirmed a body was found in Bay Minette Thursday morning.

BMPD responded to the area of W 15th Street and Hand Avenue regarding a deceased adult individual. Bay Minette PD along with Baldwin County Coroner responded to the scene and at this time say that no foul play is suspected.

BMPD is still investigating this case.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.