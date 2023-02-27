ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf in Orange Beach is hosting a Boat & Yacht Show with “over $100 million in boats and marine products on display” from March 17-19.

There will be 80 wet slip boats and yachts on display with more than 300 sport & console boats on land. Throughout the weekend, there will be live music, instructional seminars and exhibitor displays.

“Come visit you’re favorite boat dealership at this year’s 2023 Wharf Boat Show in beautiful Orange Beach, AL,” reads the Facebook post. “We’ll have plenty of boats on-site, including center consoles and bay boats from Sea Pro and Albury Brothers, as well as triple toon pontoons from SilverWave and South Bay.”

Tickets can be purchased online.

Tickets:

Pre-Purchase through March 5 (skip the line) $15

(skip the line) $15 At The Gate $15

$15 3-Day Pass $25

$25 Kids (12 and under) Free

Schedule:

Date Time Event Friday, March 17 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Red Carpet Spectacular Saturday, March 18 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ladies Day presented by Lucca Boutique Sunday, March 19 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Military Appreciation Day (Active, retired service members enter free with valid ID)

A full list of boats and exhibitors will be released at a later date. You can find this online.