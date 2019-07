ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police are searching for a missing boat and trailer reported stolen over the weekend.

On Sunday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., a Lakesport aluminum bass boat and trailer was stolen from the roadside near Hagan Fence on Highway 59 in Robertsdale.

If you have information please call Robertsdale Police at 251-947-2222.