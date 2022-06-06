ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department are asking for public help in locating a possible stolen boat.

The boat is a two-tone blue with a blue top. On the side of the boat is AL 3816 PB. It was allegedly stolen on May 27 around 4 p.m. in the Terry Cover Harbor area.

Terry Cover is a body of water in Orange Beach that stretches from Circle Hook Charters, wraps around by Orange Beach Elementary School and Pheonix by the Bay, and ends near Pleasure Island Tiki Bar at Sportsman Marina.

If you have seen this boat or were in the area of Terry Cove on May 27 around 4 p.m. and saw something, OBPD asks that you contact them at obintel@orangebeachal.gov with your name and phone number.